Two new councillors elected to Tsq’escen First Nation council

The Tsq’escen First Nation voted in Edward Dixon and Pamela Theodore to council in a by-election on March 25.

Dixon received 74 of the 174 ballots cast, while Theodore received 61. Chief Helen Henderson said there are 464 eligible voters in the community, making this a high turnout for a by-election.

“I’m looking forward to increasing our capacity around the table,” Henderson said. “We are pretty excited about our future in Canim Lake. We have a lot of initiatives going on in our community.”

Henderson said the by-election was held after former Coun. Carl Archie resigned from council while Coun. Stanley Daniels’ term, extended during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to expire this spring, leaving a second seat open. She noted that both Dixon and Theodore served on council before her time as chief and will bring experience to the table.

They will be joining Henderson and councilors Maryanne Archie, Delores Archie, Jesse Archie and Joseph Archie. Henderson said they’ll be a welcome presence as the council continues to pursue initiatives in child welfare and education.

“We’re looking forward to looking after our community. Our responsibility is to move our community forward as a collective and look after it. We are advocates for our community, as well as allies and neighbours to those living close to us,” Henderson said.

The next regular election for the Tsq’escen First Nation is scheduled for the spring of 2024.

Editorial Note: In the March 30 edition of the 100 Mile Free Press we incorrectly identified Tsq’escen First Nation Coun. Stanley Daniels as Steven Daniels. While Steven Daniels did serve on council, he passed away two years ago. We apologize for the mistake and will work to ensure we avoid further errors in the future.



