Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Two more people have been diagnosed with measles, according to Vancouver Coastal Health, bringing the total number of known cases to 15.

The latest people to be infected had been receiving follow-up care since the first exposures were announced earlier this month, stemming from two French-language schools in Vancouver. A separate case, contracted by a person who had been travelling out of the country, was reported earlier and is not related to this outbreak.

Vancouver Coastal Health has said additional cases will be reported, as people who were exposed to the initial outbreak start to see symptoms.

READ MORE: 2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

READ MORE: No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

“That does not mean the outbreak is continuing or that there is ongoing transmission,” Dr. Reka Gustafson told reporters.

We have always acknowledged that more cases may occur in people previously exposed, since the incubation period (the time from when someone has been exposed to when they may see symptoms of infection) is 21 days. pic.twitter.com/Od6Cr9ge4f — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) February 27, 2019

In some cases, it can take as long as 21 days to see symptoms such a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.