Experts say Ottawa shouldn’t expect Beijing to do it any favours and free Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in return for medical co-operation on the coronavirus. Kovrig (left) and Spavor are shown in these 2018 images taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

‘Two Michaels’ detained in China have hearings Friday and Monday, says Garneau

Their cases have been widely linked to Canada’s decision to detain Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou

The federal government says Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who have been in custody in China for more than two years, will have court hearings in the coming days.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says the Canadian Embassy in Beijing was notified today that Spavor’s court hearing will take place Friday and Kovrig’s will happen Monday.

He says their detentions are “arbitrary” and that Canada continues to work “tirelessly” to secure their release.

The two Canadian men, known to many around the world simply as “the two Michaels,” were detained in December 2018.

Their cases have been widely linked to Canada’s decision to detain Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The controversy has been taken up by several of Canada’s allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who recently pledged his support to help free the two men.

The Canadian Press

