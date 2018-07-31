Two helicopters patrolling the South Cariboo after lightning storm

Ten new fires have been reported in the 100 Mile House area

Two helicopters are patrolling the area with initial attack crews on board to investigate reports of fires, says Jessica Mack, the fire information officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

(1/2) We're responding to multiple, highly visible fires near #100MileHouse and Lac La Hache as a result of the recent lightning that went thru the area. No structures threatened at this time. Ground crews, helicopters, heavy equipment and air support are responding. #BCwildfire — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 1, 2018

In total, ten new fires have been reported in the 100 Mile House area Tuesday evening after a lightning storm.

“They are prioritizing the fires in the area and from that, they will be sending out the 30 personnel who are located in 100 Mile out to the fires based on priorities and what they find while they’re patrolling,” says Mack.

From what they currently see, she says there are no structures or communities threatened by fires.

It’s important to note that not all reports have been confirmed.

Mack says there will be no further updates until tomorrow.

A helicopter seen flying over the Lac la Hache area on Tuesday, July 31. Max Winkelman photo.