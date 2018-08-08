Two Fires of Note now located in the Cariboo; five more fires sparked yesterday

An evacuation alert was issued for the Shag Creek area far west of Quesnel last night

The Horsefly Lake Fire and the Shag Creek Fire are now considered Wildfires of Note. BC Wildfire Service map

Five new fires were discovered in the Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 7, an update from fire information officer Robyn Clark reveals.

Two new fires were discovered in the 100 Mile Fire Zone; the largest is 1.1 hectares and is located in Moose Valley park.

One new fire was discovered north of Tzenzaicut Lake in the Quesnel Fire Zone, and is estimated at 25 hectares.

One 9.5 hectare fire was identified in the Williams Lake area north of Stum Lake.

The new fires started yesterday despite Environment and Climate Change Canada reporting there was no lightning activity across the province yesterday, a rare occurance for this time of year. The fire danger rating remains extreme across much of B.C., however.

There are a total of 79 active wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, 29 fires are in Out of Control status, 23 are in Being Held status, and 27 wildfires are in Under Control Status. A total of five wildfires were called out yesterday.

The Shag Creek fire is now a Wildfire of Note and the Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert in the area. A total of 17 properties are affected.

Horsefly

There are 20 active fires in the Horsefly area. One new fire was discovered yesterday (Aug. 7) afternoon near Bells Lake, and is estimated at 0.3 hectares. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

The largest fire at Horsefly Lake, at 526 hectares, is now 100 per cent contained. Today ground crews will continue focusing on mopping up the fire. There are 28 firefighters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment, three helicopters and one fire officer on site.

Four fires are on the east arm of Quesnel Lake, with the largest being 0.6 hectares. Two are still considered to be Out of Control, one is Under Control and one is Being Held.

Two fires are on the north side of Quesnel Lake. One spot fire is in Out of Control status and the other is Under Control and is approximately 20.6.

Four fires are located on the south side of Quesnel Lake and the largest is the Quartz Mountain fire estimated at 333 hectares. The Heningram Forest Service Road fire is estimated at 12 hectares. Crews have been making positive progress and the fire is now completely wrapped with hose. Ground crews are on site. The other wildfires are being monitored closely, due to steep terrain and high elevations are difficult for ground crews to action.

100 Mile House

There are currently 28 active wildfires in the 100 Mile fire zone and two fires were called out yesterday. There are no structures or communities threatened at this time, but multiple wildfires are highly visible from communities and highways.

All of the wildfires have been assessed and are being actioned in priority sequence. Ground crews, aircraft and heavy equipment are responding and have been making positive progress with airtankers and strike teams.

Two new fires were discovered in the 100 Mile Fire Zone, the largest is 1.1 hectares and is located in Moose Valley park. Airtankers have completed action and will be requested back if necessary. There were 22 firefighters on site today.

There are four fires located near Lang Lake. The largest of these wildfires had increased fire activity today and is estimated to be 100 hectares.

Four fires are located near Horse Lake, the largest is approximately one hectare. Airtankers completed action today and reinforced retardant lines. There were 19 firefighters, a water tender, and one helicopter on site today.

There is one fire located near Sodium Lake that is still an estimated 24 hectares in size. It is now considered to be Under Control.

The Wild Goose Lake fire located north of the Marble Range park is estimated at 20 hectares in size and there is a guard around the entire perimeter. Due to windy conditions, the fire did see increased fire activity and this is why the status has been changed from ‘Being Held’ to ‘Out of Control’. Crews on site reported a small excursion yesterday and the BC Wildfire service had airtankers, one helicopter dropping water to cool hot spots and firefighters working to put out the excursion. There are still no structures or communities threatened at this time.

Quesnel

The BC Wildfire service has identified 17 active wildfires in the Quesnel fire zone. One new fire (C12302) was discovered yesterday north of Tzenzaicut Lake and is estimated at 25 hectares. Air support and ground crews are en route. This fire may be visible to the communities of Kersley and Quesnel. There are no structures or communities threatened at this time.

All of the wildfires have been assessed and are being actioned in priority sequence. Ground crews, aircraft and heavy equipment are responding.

The three fires located north of Bellos Lake are now called out.

The 20 hectare fire located north of Highway 26, east of the community of Quesnel and west of Bowron Lake Park, is in Under Control status.

Keithley Creek Mountain area has two wildfires that are both Being Held. The largest is the Cottonwood fire, estimated at 60 hectares.

Three wildfires are north of the Itcha Ilgachuz Park. The Shag Creek wildfire is being handled by the Chilcotin Fire Zone. This fire is currently estimated at 300 hectares. Given current and expected fire behaviour, crews have been pulled off this fire for safety reasons. The BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor this fire. This fire is now considered a Wildfire of Note, and updates will be posted to the BC Wildfire Service website as new information becomes available.

Lastly, there are five fires south of Kluskoil Lake Park and northwest of Nazko, the largest is four hectares and is Under Control.

Williams Lake

The Williams Lake area in the Central Fire Zone has nine active wildfires, eight of these are Under Control. There are no structures or communities threatened at this time.

All of the wildfires have been assessed and being actioned in priority sequence. Ground crews, aircraft and heavy equipment are responding.

One new fire was discovered yesterday north of Stum Lake and is approximately 9.5 hectares. Airtankers actioned this fire yesterday.

Two fires are located near the Junction Sheep Range Park; the largest is estimated at 199 hectares. This fire is located inside the park boundaries and is Under Control. One fire was called out yesterday in this area.

Chilcotin

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has five active wildfires. One fire was discovered yesterday and is 0.1 hectares in size.

The Chantslar Lake fire is 120 hectares and is 100 per cent guarded. There are 38 firefighters on site.

There is a 55 hectare fire near Itcha Ilgachuz park is in Being Held status.

The 4.3 hectare fire near Bull Canyon is Under Control and crews are patrolling the fire.

Due to current weather conditions, three fires burning within identified natural boundaries in Coastal Fire Centre areas of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park are producing smoke that is visible from Highway 20 and surrounding areas, including parts of the Chilcotin.

Weather outlook

Hot and dry weather is expected throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre through to Thursday, with highs in the 29 to 34 degree range. Winds will be mostly light and variable with only local and brief gustiness during the afternoons, mainly in the west. No rain or lightning is anticipated today or tomorrow.

A cooler weather pattern with thunderstorms, wind and light precipitation is anticipated to move into the Cariboo Fire Centre late in the day on Friday and moving through the weekend.



