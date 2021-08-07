Two evacuation alerts lifted for Canim Lake South and Sheridan Lake

The Canim Lake South wildfire is currently listed as being held

The Cariboo Regional District lifted two evacuation alerts Saturday afternoon due to decreased fire activity.

The alert issued for the Canim Lake South and Mahood Lake Road has been fully lifted as has the Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Area #3 alert. All other alerts and orders currently remain in place.

B.C. Wildfire released an update on the Flat Lake Fire Saturday which has grown to 60,739 hectares, most of which was attributed to overnight growth on Thursday. Crews are currently working to mop up on the northeast corner of the fire and are working their way north. On the west flank, meanwhile, crews will be mopping up areas burnt during Friday’s planned ignition operation while heavy equipment operators work to build a new containment line on the northwest corner.

The Canim Lake alert was originally an evacuation order that was downgraded to an alert on July 24. The CRD has determined there is no longer a potential danger to lives or property. However, in a release, CRD chair Margo Wagner advised residents to remain prepared should an evacuation alert need to be reissued.

The South of Canim Lake fire that originally prompted the alert continues to be listed as a fire of note at 3,049 ha in size. As of Saturday, however, it is now considered to be held and crews are being tasked with extinguishing hot spots and securing containment lines.

As the temperature rises next week B.C. Wildfire anticipates fire activity picking back up.



