Two men were pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 outside of Clinton. (File)

Two dead after collision on Highway 97 outside Clinton

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating

Two people have been confirmed dead after a collision outside of Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

Clinton RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Cunningham Road in 70 Mile House around 2 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles, a grey Chevrolet Cavalier and a grey Mitsubishi Outlander.

The driver of the Chevrolet was discovered dead as crews arrived on the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi, a Tumbler Ridge man, was pronounced dead soon after.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are conducting investigations into the incident. RCMP will not release the names of the individuals involved.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Southeast District RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-828-3111.

Two dead after collision on Highway 97 outside Clinton

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating

