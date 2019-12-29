Two charged and released following a rash of vehicle thefts in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House RCMP has had several reports of stolen vehicles starting early morning Dec. 24 to late evening Dec. 27, according to Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.

On Dec. 24 a 90’s F250 was stolen from Exeter Station Rd. in 100 Mile House. Later in the day, an erratic driver complaint was received on Back Valley Rd. involving a late 90’s F150 with a white canopy falling off.

On Dec. 26 a second truck was reported stolen from a residence also on Back Valley Rd. At this address, the stolen F250 from Dec. 24 was left and an F150 with a canopy was stolen. Police believe it was the same truck reported to be driven in a dangerous manner the 24.

On Dec. 27 between 1 and 7 a.m., a Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from a residence on Buffalo Creek Rd. The thief abandoned the F150 previously reported stolen the 26. Between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. the same day a 2007 F150 was stolen from a remote property on Bradley Creek Rd. The Santa Fe stolen earlier in the morning was left at this property.

Finally late in the evening of Dec. 27 thieves attempted to re-victimize the Bradley Creek property by breaking two truck windows in an attempt to steal them. This alerted the owners who went to investigate and reported the incident to police. The suspects fled the scene and the owners followed and reported. On Wilcox Rd near the Wilcox-Dempsey FSR two males, one 69 and the other 26 years old were arrested in the older suspect’s car.

Inside the car was stolen property believed to be associated with the vehicle thefts, suspected methamphetamine, bear spray and tools commonly used for break and enters. Police attended the older males residence in Buffalo Creek area and recovered the 2007 F150 stolen from the Buffalo Creek Rd property.

Police have examined the stolen vehicles for forensic evidence and the investigation is ongoing. At this time all vehicles have been recovered with varying degrees of damage. Both suspects have been released with a court date and several conditions including a curfew, no contact with each other, a no go zone and reporting to probation.

The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded once complete to Williams Lake Crown Counsel for charge approval.

Police have found one common factor in these incidents is vehicle keys were left inside unlocked vehicles. The public is asked to remove keys and valuables from their vehicles and lock them. These individuals are very brazen, have absolutely no concern personal property and appear to be preying on the trusting nature of rural farmers, ranchers and property owners. If anyone has any information about these incidents or any other suspicious activities observed please call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or report anonymously at crimestoppers.ca