B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (B.C. government)

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

Two of the visitors from China staying with a Vancouver-area woman have been identified as the third and fourth cases of novel coronavirus in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Thursday that two positive tests came back from the group of visitors staying with B.C.’s second patient, identified earlier this week.

One of the visitors, a man in his 30s, is believed to be the source of the infection for the group, and all are in isolation and being monitored, Henry told reporters at the B.C. legislature.

The first B.C. case was identified Jan. 28, when a man in his 40s returned from a visit to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus strain was identified. He was aware of the risk and isolated at home, Henry said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said four cases for B.C. is a significant number, but “everyone is self-isolating,” and the situation is confined to two homes in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region.

RELATED: B.C. man on cruise ship quarantined off Japanese coast

RELATED: Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canadian Forces base

The second patient, a woman in her 50s with guests from China, was identified with a positive test announced May 4. Her visitors remain in isolation with her.

Health Canada describes typical symptoms of the newly emerged virus “2019-nCOV” as headache, coughing, a sore throat and fever. More serious cases can develop into pneumonia, respiratory failure or kidney failure.

Henry said the best prevention measures include frequent hand washing, covering coughs and remaining at home if flu-like symptoms emerge. Those visiting doctors’ offices or hospitals should wear masks to protect others if possible.

Public health officials say the new virus is believed to have been transmitted from animals to humans as a result of the large animal and seafood markets in Wuhan. The intensive measures being taken around the world are to contain and eradicate the strain from the human population.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Just Posted

First Nations community supports charges in Cariboo region cow moose poaching case

Conservation Officer Service and ʔEsdilagh First Nation agreement targets illegal hunting

Rare Mercedes stolen from Clinton area

Public asked to keep a look out

Esk’etemc artist creates ‘calming’ paintings for CCCDC

Leona Belleau, 26, combines Indigenous design with scenery

100 Mile House Atom Royals bring home gold from Wickfest

The Midget Royals also brought home a silver medal

100 Mile House wildfire officer retires

Chris Betuzzi worked for the provincial government for over 40 years

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Lower Mainland man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan for coronavirus

Langley man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for new cases

Most Read