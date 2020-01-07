Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Winnipeg, Vancouver and St. John’s don’t have much in common – except when it comes to being ridden with bed bugs, according to a national pest control company.

On Tuesday, Orkin Canada released its annual list of top 25 Canadian cities dealing with the pesky bugs, based on the number of bed bug treatments the company performed in each location from January to December of last year.

Toronto received top honour of being the nation’s top bed bug city for 2019, followed by Winnipeg and Vancouver.

The only other B.C. city to receive the dubious honour included Burnaby, ranked 19th.

The top 25 cities were:

  1. Toronto, Ont.
  2. Winnipeg, Man.
  3. Vancouver, B.C.
  4. St. John’s, N.L.
  5. Ottawa, Ont.
  6. Scarborough, Ont.
  7. Halifax, N.S.
  8. Oshawa, Ont.
  9. Sudbury, Ont.
  10. Hamilton, Ont.
  11. Windsor, Ont.
  12. Edmonton, Alta.
  13. Montreal, Que.
  14. North York, Ont.
  15. Moncton, N.B.
  16. Calgary, Alta.
  17. Mississauga, Ont.
  18. Etobicoke, Ont.
  19. Burnaby, B.C.
  20. Whitby, Ont.
  21. London, Ont.
  22. Saskatoon, Sask.
  23. Peterborough, Ont.
  24. Nepean, Ont.
  25. Dartmouth, N.S.

Entomologists say that bed bugs are extremely efficient hitch hikers, and can move easily across a room and climb onto luggage or anything left on a bed in just one night.

Orkin suggests keeping all luggage elevated on metal luggage racks while you’re on vacation and away from soft furnishings.

“Bed bugs cannot easily climb metal surfaces, so they make an ideal overnight spot for your suitcase,” the company suggests. “Keep the rack away from the walls and any wooden furniture.”

RELATED: Bedbugs are here to stay – what can we do about it?

Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. They can also be found on airplane and train seats, buses or in rental cars, Orkin said. They can lay up to five eggs in one day.

Upon returning home, luggage should be left in the garage and all clothing run through the dryer at the highest appropriate temperature for 15 minutes.

To find bed bugs, homeowners can inspect beds, soft furnishings and framed pictures thoroughly and look for insects, blood stains, dead bugs and eggs.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness
Next story
Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake

Just Posted

Highway 97 and 24 conditions for South Cariboo

Snow has been causing visibility issues, along with slippery sections

Another 2 to 4 cm of snow expected for South Cariboo residents

‘It gets you outside and it’s a good exercise’

Highway 1 now reopened in both directions following fatality

One man is dead and another person is in hospital after vehicle collides with fuel tanker

Alzheimer Society is encouraging 100 Mile House residents to open up about dementia

The society is looking for people to share their story with the disease

Pilot project to develop Tourism Value Model for Forest Service Roads receives funding

Project in joint partnership between CCCTA and Ministry of Forests

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

RCMP seek driver of car reportedly seen carrying snowmobile on its roof

The white Crown Victoria was reportedly seen travelling through the Grand Forks area

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake

Daine Victor Stump, 21, is the second man charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Most Read