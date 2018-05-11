Von Rywaczuk and Jamie Hughes-Rywaczuk with daughters Sophie Rywaczuk (left) and Ava Rywaczuk. Max Winkelman photo.

Turning pennies into a waterpark

Construction currently underway in Centennial Park

About seven years ago, the federal government announced they would be eliminating the penny. Today that announcement has led to the construction of a waterpark in 100 Mile House.

“We were just discussing it over dinner and my husband just said ‘wouldn’t it be great if everybody donated all their pennies?’ when we saw on the news that the one-cent coin was going out of circulation,” says Jamie Hughes-Rywaczuk, the driving force behind the project.

She posted the idea to Facebook and it caught on. They started collecting pennies in big water jugs around the community and would roll them up with a bunch of volunteers on the weekends and raised about $1,300.

Once the pennies were collected, they held a vote in the community on whether to give it to a charity or to build a waterpark. About 90 per cent of the vote was for a waterpark, according to Hughes. She says she had no idea what to do next but got some encouragement from Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett.

When they met with a waterpark rep at the time, they found out the cost was about four times as high as what Williams Lake had paid for their water park about 10 years earlier, she says.

They went to the South Cariboo Joint Committee and were told that if they managed to fundraise the money the committee would provide the land.

“We got our first lump sum of $20,000 from the Youth and Rec Association. They were folding in 100 Mile,” she says. “So we had a decent little foundation to build on.”

They held some fundraisers, including bake sales and an outdoor movie night.

“When we did the movie night that was kind of our boost because that’s when we realized how much the community wanted this project because we had so many people come to the park and donate quite a bit.”

Many of the local businesses were eager to help bring the events as well, she says.

They reapproached the South Cariboo Joint Committee and told them the project was going to be out of reach at which point they agreed to build the lift station at their cost.

“We just kept hitting roadblocks though. There were no government grants that were available for a water park anywhere in the province. They’ve never given a grant for a waterpark that we’ve seen. We applied to everything. We just kept getting declined, declined, declined.”

With help from the Joint Committee and the province they did ultimately reach their goal of $220,000. They wouldn’t be building without the help from the district, the CRD and our MLA, she says.

Von Rywaczuk, Jamie’s husband, says they felt pretty defeated at times and was ready to give up. However, Jamie ads they hit a point of no return.

“When you have a community’s support and involvement and money, you can’t quit.”

When asked if they would do it again, Von and Jamie responded with an instant and simultaneous “no” followed by laughter.

“It was hard. I shed tears,” says Jamie. Von says there were sleepless nights.

“Sitting here and seeing this just makes it worthwhile. You realize that we made this happen,” says Von.

In the summer, much of the play equipment is too hot and the creek isn’t the safest because of the risk of drowning, says Jamie, who runs a daycare and has young children.

“A water park is perfect.”

They were hoping to have it open for July 1, but are currently anticipating it opening on Aug. 1.

They say they’re really grateful for all the community support from those who donated pennies to those who donated thousands as well as Norm and Jen Knutsen and past and present members of the Waterpark Society.

 

A mockup of what the park is expected to look like. Submitted photo.

Previous story
UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

Just Posted

Report: Only one-third of respondents felt their community was prepared for a future wildfire

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Turning pennies into a waterpark

Construction currently underway in Centennial Park

What are you doing for Mothers Day?

The 100 Mile Free Press took to the street to ask people their opinion

Wildfire preparation meetings scheduled in Cariboo

Drop-in sessions to take place in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel

“Take Time Out” for Mental Health Week

CMHA provides disaster tips and local updates

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

Most Read