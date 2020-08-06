Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua is now a Governor with the Thompson Rivers University. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tsilhqot’in Chief appointed to Thompson Rivers University Board of Governors

TRU excited to welcome Jimmy Lulua

The Chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation west of Williams Lake has another title under their belt.

Jimmy Lulua has been been appointed to the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Board of Governors for an initial one-year term.

Lulua was appointed recently to the 15-member board of governors by the Lieutenant-Governor in Council.

Read More: Bryan Daly appointed associate dean of TRU Williams Lake

“We look forward to Chief Lulua’s voice at the board table representing those in the region of Williams Lake,” TRU President and Vice-Chancellor, Brett Fairbairn said in e-mail to Black Press.

A strong advocate for traditional wellness for current and future generations, Lulua is currently serving his first term as Chief after being elected in 2018.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) noted Lulua continues to share the challenges and opportunities that have come from managing title which was recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada six years ago with many other First Nations and governments.

“Chief Jimmy will represent a much-needed voice at the Board of Governors table,” TNG stated on Facebook.

“His role as Chief is unique, since no other Chief has managed recognized Aboriginal Title before, and there are numerous learning and teaching opportunities that have resulted from his experience as Chief.”

Read More: TRU health-care assistant grads hit the ground running, graduating earlier due to COVID-19

No remuneration is paid to any member of the Board of Governors that are responsible for the management, administration and control of the business, and affairs of the university according to TRU.

Governors frequently serve six full years on the Board.

