The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TSB investigates plane accident near Calgary, no info released about casualties

The plane was on its way to B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an accident involving a small aircraft in a recreational area west of Calgary.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a single-engine Piper PA-32 was on its way to British Columbia after departing Springbank Airport located near Calgary on Friday night (July 28) when it was reported overdue.

He says after its emergency locator beacon was activated, it was found nearly five kilometres north of Kananaskis Village.

MacDonald did not have any information regarding fatalities or injuries, and deferred all information about the search for the aircraft to RCMP.

An RCMP spokeswoman said police are not releasing any information about the accident at this time, but police are planning a news conference at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday about a plane crash in the Kananaskis area.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says crews responded to the area early Saturday morning, but were informed there would not be any patients to transport or assess.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Plane crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New guide a great way to plan an event in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Venta Rutauskas, left, and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor were helping to put the pieces together as part of an Orange Shirt Day special project. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quilts for Cariboo Chilcotin survivors an Orange Shirt Day team effort

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

District of 100 Mile house event planning guide (Image supplied)
New guide a great way to plan an event in 100 Mile House

Recreational boating can be a fun experience but comes with inherent risk. Whether you buy, borrow or rent, you’re responsible for ensuring you’re well-trained and informed about staying safe. (Samantha Holomay- File Photo)
Boat safety; how to prepare for fun on the water