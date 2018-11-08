Trunk n’ Treat a roaring success

Trevor Adair enjoying his first Halloween in Lone Butte and a hamburger. Brendan Kyle Jure photos.

Getting candy from a trunk may be sketchy for some people, but it’s not in Lone Butte.

“I just think it’s great because we live in a farm community. Everyone can come trick or treating in one spot and kids don’t have to run door to door and it takes them like an hour to go to two houses. So that’s perfect,” said Kate Wakefield, who teamed up with the Gauvin and Findley families to make a big display.

This is the second year the Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association has organized the Trunk n’ Treat event. The best-decorated vehicle wins a prize.

Around 23 vehicles lined-up for a Halloween inspection this year, according to organizer Natalie Sass.

“We will come every year because we have the spirit of Halloween around us,” joked Wakefield. “Every year there will be more.”

The Gauvin/Findley/Wakefield display had a giant blow-up Frankenstein’s monster, a witch, several pumpkins and several other decorations. They came in second place for best display.

There were some changes this year though, with the bouncy castle being cancelled but laser tag was still a hit. The bouncy castle, which was located in the hall the first year, was cancelled to make more room for people to come in and get warm or dry in case it rained like it did last year.

Instead, there was arts and crafts and a kid-friendly haunted house inside the hall.

“This is great,” said Charity Adair, whose family just moved to Lone Butte. “I’m glad they can do this here. We don’t have to leave Lone Butte.”

She said her favourite part was seeing all the kids in costumes.

Wakefield noted that the number of participants was at least double from last year’s event.

Jamie Gauvin agreed.

“My thing is that every year, it is getting bigger and bigger. It’s great that it’s just not the Lone Butte community but the Horse Lake, 100 Mile and 108 Mile community are all coming out here.”

Na na na na na na na na Batman! Danielle and Thomas McLauchlin were looking for some candy at the Lone Butte Trunk n’ Treat event.

The Gauvin/Findley/Wakefield familes under their display at Lone Butte’s Trunk n’ Treat event. They came in second place for their display. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Sara Pfannmueller and Riley Herperger team up for laser tag during the Lone Butte Trunk n’ Treat event on Halloween.