Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a crowd at a Liberal fundraiser in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, September 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to call the next federal election Wednesday morning.

He’s to visit Rideau Hall at 10 a.m. local time to ask Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament.

By law, voting day is set for Oct. 21, but the prime minister has a two-week window starting Sept. 1 in which to begin the formal campaign.

The federal parties have been campaigning informally for weeks, with Liberal ministers making government funding announcements while Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have attacked the Liberal government’s record.

They’ve argued over climate-change policy, Canada’s place in the world, federal spending, and whether a national economy that has performed well by statistical measures has left Canadians feeling financially secure.

Recent opinion polls have suggested the Liberals and Conservatives are fighting for first place in popular support, but neither would likely win a majority in the House of Commons if an election were held immediately.

The Canadian Press

