Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Trudeau, O’Toole in Ontario, Singh in Quebec on Day 18 of election campaign

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail

The three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau begins his day by announcing his platform in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in Ontario, with a morning announcement at the Ottawa hotel he has been using as his main base throughout the campaign.

New Democrat head Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a housing announcement in Montreal, followed by a virtual town hall in the evening.

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail alongside the economy on Tuesday, as Statistics Canada reported the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent between April and June, and estimated another drop in real gross domestic product in July.

Experts say when the economy is good, or perceived to be going in the right direction, voters are inclined to reward the incumbent government.

They also say when voters feel the opposite, they are inclined to punish the incumbent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Vaccine hesitancy highest in Alberta, racialized groups at rollout’s start: survey
Next story
U.S. warning about travel to Canada mainly for benefit of unvaccinated, CDC head says

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Single-vehicle incident claims life of Bridge Lake man

This mama bear and cubs have been spotted at Sulphurous Lake, as well as all around Deka. (John Newland photo - submitted).
Be bear aware: pick apples, secure trash

Investigators examine an SUV with what appear to be bullet holes in its windshield and door in the parking lot of the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Watchdog probes RCMP shooting of allegedly armed man sleeping in vehicle in Quesnel

Jude Dion, owner of Exeter Sporting Goods, said the hunting season this year will likely be similar to 2017, with certain areas of the wilderness closed off due to wildfires. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hit the forest on foot for successful hunt