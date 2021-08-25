NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks with a supporter during a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks with a supporter during a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau in British Columbia while Conservative and NDP leaders campaign in Ontario

A look at what’s coming up on the campaign trail today

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be campaigning in British Columbia today while the heads of the New Democrats and Conservative will be in Ontario.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement in Surrey. B.C., before meeting with a local family to discuss housing.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is to spend the day in Hamilton, where he is expected to make an announcement in the morning and then attend an event with supporters in the evening.

In Windsor, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will meet with the mayor of the city for an announcement before greeting voters with local federal election candidates later in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Trudeau made an election promise aimed at helping young people buy a home while O’Toole and Singh pitched plans to ensure economic security and health in their sunset years.

The federal election is scheduled to take place Sept. 20.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parties pitch plans to help young people buy homes, seniors retire in security

RELATED: Liberals and NDP play to strengths on campaign trail while Tories carve new path

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
No need for vaccine certificates to board BC Ferries
Next story
‘Very disturbing’: Expert says sea stars melting away because of wasting disease

Just Posted

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP attended a fire Tuesday evening along Mackenzie Ave. (Photo submitted)
Fire destroys motorhome parked in downtown Williams Lake, claims life of one person

The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Seven of nine wildfires in South Cariboo ‘under control’

Andrea and Cameron Murdoch were in a guided fishing boat that capsized on the Bella Coola River Aug. 10. (Family photo)
Family mourns Victoria couple lost after guided fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

Photo of a Successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Update: Young Lake fire under control: BC Wildfire