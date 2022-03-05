Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Just Posted

The Psalm 23 Transition Society graduation ceremony in July 2020 took place in the Society’s thrift store building, one of the structures singled out by the TNRD as having been constructed without permits. (Psalm 23 Transition Society - submitted photo).
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Georgia Mackenzie attended the South Cariboo Summer Festival in 2019 where she got to participate in some practice shooting with the Bighorn Archery Club. Raven Nyman photo.
Archers aim to get back on target

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Provincewide mill reduction credited to lack of rail transportation

Trish Chung works on creating a paper mache human figure for Parkside Gallery’s upcoming show Water, A Reflection. (Photo submitted)
Artists connect, reflect in new Parkside show