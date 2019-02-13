Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a backlash both within and outside his own party after Jody Wilson-Raybould’s sudden resignation from his cabinet.

While some Liberals have anonymously accused her of being self-centred and disloyal to the party, others have gone to bat for her for being courageous and strong as allegations swirl that Trudeau’s office pressured her to head off a criminal prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Liberal staff and MPs are nervous and wanting their own answers about exactly what happened while several Indigenous leaders are accusing Trudeau of sexism and racism in his treatment of her.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee say the situation is a step backwards in the walk towards reconciliation while National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says he is very concerned about the many unanswered questions around her departure from cabinet.

Treasury Board President Jane Philpott, one of Wilson-Raybould’s closest allies in cabinet, posted a tweet noting how much she learned from Wilson-Raybould about Indigenous rights and justice.

Trudeau denies anything wrong occurred and said Tuesday evening if Wilson-Raybould had felt pressure she should have told him about it but she never did.

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Texas woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: ‘I’m not lying’
Next story
VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers score big with Cyclone Taylor Cup hosting bid

The Wranglers will be hosting British Columbia’s biggest Junior B prize in 2020

Coroner’s Service, RCMP investigating death at Cariboo work site

The incident occurred yesterday near 83 Mile

Interior Health confirms Cariboo Chilcotin not immune to drug overdose crisis

“Fentanyl is the highest substance in these deaths”

Expect delays on Watch Lake Road

Downed power poles are blocking the road

Two treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck at Gustafson Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read