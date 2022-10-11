Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Trudeau condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian cities

Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s ‘terrorist’ actions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine as the country unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday, including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed.

While speaking on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Trudeau deplored the attacks and reiterated Canada’s support for Ukraine.

“The prime minister expressed his condolences to President Zelenskyy on behalf of Canadians to all Ukrainians regarding the tragic deaths caused by Russia’s actions,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions — a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion forces, including a weekend attack on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Putin vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response should Ukraine carry out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security.

“No one should have any doubts about it,” he said.

According to a tweet from Zelenskyy about his call with Trudeau, Zelenskyy “stressed the importance of a strong G7 reaction to the Russian missile terror.”

“Ukraine needs an air shield to protect civilians and critical infrastructure,” he tweeted.

Monday’s missile strikes across Ukraine marked the biggest and most widespread Russian attacks on the country in months.Ukraine’s Emergency Service said the assault killed at least 11 people and wounded at least 64.

Larisa Galadza, Canada’s ambassador to Ukraine, said staff at the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine — both local and Canadian — are safe and accounted for.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called the attacks shocking and horrifying in a tweet.

“Targeting civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia accountable,” Joly tweeted Monday.

Joly said she has spoken with Galadza and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba about the missile strikes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit, said the G7 countries will hold a video conference Tuesday on the situation, which Zelenskyy will address.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Escalation of war, nuclear threats show Putin ‘failing and flailing,’ says Trudeau

Justin TrudeauRussiaUkraine

Previous story
PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation
Next story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal

Just Posted

Donna Barnett is a long time supporter and board member of the South Cariboo Health Care Foundation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Health Foundation about saving lives, improving quality of life for everyone

(Photo submitted)
Health Foundation an important part of the community

Directors and members attending Bridge Lake Fair’s wrap-up meeting, September 17, comprised (L) Linda Farthing (back) and Pat Lytton. Back row, left: Lorraine Jerema, Sharon Stewart, Evelyn Crawford, Celeste Faessler, Marion Mickelsen; and, centre, Jaime Cameron with her wee one. (Diana Forster photo)
FORSTER: Bridge Lake Fair talking 2023

Barb Brown, volunteer gallery director for Parkside Art Gallery (centre) presents Lianne Heales (left) the visual arts teacher at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School and Penny Reid (right), 100 Mile Elementary School’s indigenous support worker, gifts of $500 supporting their respective arts programs. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The Arts Society helps foster art in the classroom