Truck loses load, closes Highway 24 for hours

A multi-vehicle collision last week closed down Highway 24 after scattering a load of plywood

Sheets of plywood cover the logging truck involved in the collision at Highway 24 on Wednesday. (RCMP photo)

A multi-vehicle collision last week closed down Highway 24 for a few hours after scattering a load of plywood across the road.

The incident occurred at Inman Road in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 29, and involved a logging truck, a semi-truck and some cars, RCMP Sergeant Brad McKinnon said. B.C. Ambulance and 100 Mile RCMP attended the scene.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, the collision was completely the result of driver error,” McKinnon said. “The incident resulted in probably several hundred sheets of plywood being spread across the highway.”

The highway was closed because the plywood posed a safety risk, McKinnon said. Thanks to Bridge Lake towing, however, the scene was cleared up quickly and the highway reopened.

McKinnon said the RCMP encourages people to be more mindful while driving this time of year, especially because the roads are busier. It’s best to watch your speed and keep an eye out for animals, people and vehicles, he advised.

If anyone has any concerns or something to report he encourages them to call 250-395-2456.

100 Mile HouseRCMP



The scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday, July 29 at Inman Road on Highway 24. (RCMP photo)