Sheets of plywood cover the logging truck involved in the collision at Highway 24 on Wednesday. (RCMP photo)

Truck loses load, closes Highway 24 for hours

A multi-vehicle collision last week closed down Highway 24 after scattering a load of plywood

A multi-vehicle collision last week closed down Highway 24 for a few hours after scattering a load of plywood across the road.

The incident occurred at Inman Road in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 29, and involved a logging truck, a semi-truck and some cars, RCMP Sergeant Brad McKinnon said. B.C. Ambulance and 100 Mile RCMP attended the scene.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, the collision was completely the result of driver error,” McKinnon said. “The incident resulted in probably several hundred sheets of plywood being spread across the highway.”

Read More: Motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 24 near Lone Butte

The highway was closed because the plywood posed a safety risk, McKinnon said. Thanks to Bridge Lake towing, however, the scene was cleared up quickly and the highway reopened.

McKinnon said the RCMP encourages people to be more mindful while driving this time of year, especially because the roads are busier. It’s best to watch your speed and keep an eye out for animals, people and vehicles, he advised.

If anyone has any concerns or something to report he encourages them to call 250-395-2456.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday, July 29 at Inman Road on Highway 24. (RCMP photo)

The scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday, July 29 at Inman Road on Highway 24. (RCMP photo)

Previous story
‘I didn’t want to die’: Beirut resident recalls moments of panic after blast
Next story
‘We want to help’: As overdose deaths spike, beds lay empty at long-term Surrey rehab centre

Just Posted

Truck loses load, closes Highway 24 for hours

A multi-vehicle collision last week closed down Highway 24 after scattering a load of plywood

UPDATE: Wildfire northeast of Clinton put out by BC Wildfire Service

Fire at 51 Mile Creek suspected to be lightning-caused

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Fishing Highway a ‘land of hidden waters’

Irene Meili has spent the past three years trying to lure more guests to the Fishing Highway.

Bursaries and bake sales at South Green Lake

Drive-thru homemade pie sale a huge success in a trying time

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Dinosaurs revived for animatronic auction in Langley

More than 500 robot dinosaurs, fossils, and exhibition gear are going on the block Aug. 6

B.C. paramedics responded to a record-breaking 2,700 overdose calls in July

Province pledges $10.5 million for expansion of overdose prevention response

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier in July both Pfizer and Moderna reported positive results from smaller trials

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by load of lumber hanging from truck on B.C. highway

A man is in hospital with broken ribs, punctured lung and a broken clavicle and scapula

COVID-19 vaccine efforts provide hope but no silver bullet to stop pandemic: Tam

There are more than two dozen vaccines for COVID-19 in clinical trials around the world

Interior Health reports nine new cases of COVID-19, 149 linked to Kelowna

Nine new cases were reported in the Interior Health region over the long weekend’s four reporting periods

Two people die in propane heated outdoor shower near Princeton

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

Most Read