Truck fire quickly extinguished in South Quesnel

The truck caught fire across from the Hydraulic Road turnoff on Highway 97

Quesnel Firefighters start the water flowing before extinguishing a truck fire on Highway 97 in South Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A truck fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters in South Quesnel.

The truck went ablaze just off Highway 97 in South Quesnel, on the opposite side of the Hydraulic Road turnoff. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

The truck, which had a snowplow fitted to its front was immediately extinguished as soon as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Within 30 seconds no flames were visible, and it appeared the fire was contained to the engine of the truck.

While one lane of Highway 97 was shut down to allow space for emergency vehicles to operate, traffic was able to flow through the highway.

