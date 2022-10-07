Truck ends up on hood of minivan in downtown Quesnel intersection collision

Police await a tow truck following a crash near the intersection of Highway 97 and Carson Avenue near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment Friday afternoon Oct. 7. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)Police await a tow truck following a crash near the intersection of Highway 97 and Carson Avenue near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment Friday afternoon Oct. 7. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Emergency responders attended a collision near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment before 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. There appeared to be no injuries. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)Emergency responders attended a collision near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment before 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. There appeared to be no injuries. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)

Emergency responders attended a two-vehicle crash on Carson Avenue near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment before 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

There appeared to be no injuries as a result of the incident, which saw the truck end up on the hood of a minivan.

Black Press Media has reached out to police for comment.

The intersection is controlled by lights.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


