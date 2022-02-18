Trio of kittens, 1 with a broken pelvis and face trauma, found in Vancouver dumpster

‘Despite what they have been through, the current prognosis for all three of the kittens is good’

Three kittens found in a dumpster in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in February 2022 were found by a Good Samaritan. (BC SPCA handout)

Three underweight kittens are on the mend at the BC SPCA after being found injured and abandoned in a dumpster on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“These three little kittens are small for their age and clearly had a traumatic start to life,” Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop said Friday.

“They were left for dead in a box in a dumpster. We are so thankful to the Good Samaritan who found them and the couple who stopped to help get them to the shelter for care.”

The three kittens were immediately brought to a veterinarian for treatment. One of the kittens had a broken pelvis and trauma to the face, which included bleeding in the eye and nostril and difficulty breathing. All three of the kittens were flea-infested and had internal parasites.

“These kittens are so cute,” says Dunlop. “Despite what they have been through, the current prognosis for all three of the kittens is good.”

All of the kittens require a special feeding regimen because of their age and will be vaccinated, de-wormed and spayed or neutered. The kitten with the broken pelvis and trauma to the face will require an ongoing series of x-rays and pain control.

BC SPCA officials didn’t detail the total cost, but the animal-welfare agency operates on grants and donations.

