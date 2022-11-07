Travel advisory issued for Highway 97 near Williams Lake

A snowfall warning has been extended to this evening

Highway 97 looking south going through 100 Mile House. Roads are slippery in spots so allow extra room for braking. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Snow and blowing snow are continuing to have an impact on travel in the South Cariboo.

A travel advisory for Highway 97 in both directions has been issued by Drive BC between Maze Lake Rd. and Williams Lake WeighScale (25 km south of 150 Mile House to Williams Lake) due to limited visibility as a result of snow and blowing snow. An update on conditions will be issued at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 7.

Environment Canada is also warning of another 5 cm of snow falling throughout the region before easing off in the early evening. Winds and blowing snow will result in reduced visibility.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions and reduced visibility.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.