DriveBC webcam image of Alexis Creek, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12. (DriveBC image)

DriveBC webcam image of Alexis Creek, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12. (DriveBC image)

Travel advisory in effect Highway 20 from Redstone-Chezacut to 23 km west of Williams Lake

There is also an advisory for 14.5 km between Yale Road and Ainsworth Road near 100 Mile House

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 20 from Redstone-Chezacut to 23 kilometres west of Williams Lake, Wednesday morning Jan. 12.

DriveBC noted due to freezing rain, travel is not recommended at this time.

The next update will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

There is also a travel advisory in place for Highway 20 between Anahim Lake Road and Bella Coola.

Additionally, there is a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Yale Road and Ainsworth Road for 14.5 km near 100 Mile House due to black ice.

“Travel is not recommended at this time,” DriveBC stated.

READ MORE:


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseCaribooChilcotinWilliams Lake

Previous story
Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay ‘significant’ financial penalty
Next story
Appeal Court reduces sentence by half for Alberta woman who killed her husband

Just Posted

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 97 due to freezing rain. (DriveBC)
Travel advisories in effect for Highway 97

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Highway 24 closed in both directions due to hazardous spill

DriveBC webcam image of Alexis Creek, Wednesday morning, Jan. 12. (DriveBC image)
Travel advisory in effect Highway 20 from Redstone-Chezacut to 23 km west of Williams Lake

Anyone out enjoying winter recreation in the Cariboo area should be aware of their surroundings and learn how to identify avalanche terrain and hazards to help keep themselves safe. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
High snowfall means backcountry enthusiasts in Cariboo should check for avalanche hazards