Mudslides are becoming more common in the Interior of British Columbia. Barbara Roden photo.

Travel advisory for Highway 97 near Clinton

A mudslide reportedly occurred between Stevens Road and Highway 97

According to Drive BC, there has been a mudslide between Stevens Road and Highway 97 one kilometre from Clinton. Highway 97 is also experiencing heavy rainfall in Clinton around the Stevens and Rensch Roads and Loon Lake Road.

Loon Lake Road has been closed for a few kilometres due to three slides between the bridge and the highway.

A travel advisory has been issued and is in effect. Drive BC has advised motorists to exercise caution while travelling and consider alternate routes.

RELATED: Chief calls for state of emergency and fishery closure in light of Big Bar slide in Fraser River

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings
Next story
Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Just Posted

Communities, officers grappled with explosion of human-bear conflicts in Bella Coola Valley

There have been 50 complaints of conflict so far in July

Travel advisory for Highway 97 near Clinton

A mudslide reportedly occurred between Stevens Road and Highway 97

Agriculture water, land-use survey crew on task in Cariboo region

Travelling in a blue Ford F150, the team of three are doing inventory

Police looking for speeder after fleeing on foot near 103 Mile House

A report from the 100 Mile Free Press

Horse Lake Road now open after a two-vehicle collision

RCMP are still on-site investigating

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Teens wanted in three northern B.C. deaths spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Recall of textured breast implants expanded following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Most Read