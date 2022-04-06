Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

One person has died after a helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island.

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m. Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

According to an RCMP press release, the commercial helicopter that was moving wood crashed near Johnstone Strait. The lone pilot died as a result of the crash.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward.

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

RELATED: Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Sayward firefighter loses house to fire just days before Christmas


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crashNewsSayward

Previous story
Vancouver police officers suspended for handcuffing Indigenous man, granddaughter at BMO
Next story
MP Caputo calls for more aid for Ukraine

Just Posted

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School teacher Kameron Taylor takes a shot on net against Wyatt Hollett. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Eagles basketball team strives to improve their game

Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO Joel McKay. (Submitted photo)
“Good news, bad news and a lot of uncertainty” for northern B.C. economy: report

Bryan Austerberry was proud Saturday to present a graphite piece commissioned by the Big Country Shriners Club to Ron Yates, the potentate of the Shriners of B.C. and the Yukon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shriners’ dinner auction raises over $20,000

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8