FILE – B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

The province’s transportation minister has written a letter outlining concerns about how ride-hailing is being rolled out in B.C.

The letter is addressed to Passenger Transportation Board chair Catherine Read and cites what Transportation Minister Claire Trevena called “widespread concerns” about ride-hailing rules.

The board released its rules on ride-hailing earlier this summer, including Class 4 licensing, five zones in which companies can apply to operate and no caps on fleet size, although the latter was up for review.

Uber, Lyft and Alberta-based TappCar have all applied for a licence. Earlier this summer, Kater said it would launch in B.C.’s major cities.

Trevena noted that since on of the board’s principles was that “negative impacts on taxis should be minimized where possible,” she was asking that the lack of fleet size cap be review in a “timely way” to ensure the taxi industry didn’t experience “serious economic dislocation before a supply or cap decision occurs.”

Trevena also took issue with a potential spike in congestion on Metro Vancouver’s roads.

She said the region’s mayors had reached out to her with concerns.

“I trust the impact of increased congestion will be monitored closely by the board and will factor heavily into future decisions about fleet size.”

READ MORE: New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.
Next story
People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Just Posted

Staff and students at 100 Mile Elementary welcome new faces to the community

‘It was just a terrific first day back,’ said vice principal Shawn Nelson

Death following low-speed collision in 100 Mile House suspected to be medical

On Sept. 4 at 5:54 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to… Continue reading

Cariboo Calling: From pastime to passion, small-town auctioneer calls it like it is

‘If it wasn’t for cattle, I wouldn’t have a paycheque’

Win a TV for shopping at South Cariboo businesses

Free Press, local businesses, support shopping local people

South Cariboo sees multiple collisions in past week

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

Most Read