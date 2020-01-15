South Cariboo sledders preparing to enjoy the trails. (File photo).

Off-Road Vehicle trail improvement funding available

The total available funding in 2020 is $200,000

Funding is once again available to outdoor groups looking to improve off-road riding conditions and safety through the Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund.

“The funding is intended to improve the sustainability and quality of outdoor motorized vehicle opportunities for B.C. residents and visitors,” according to a Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development press release.

The total available funding in 2020 is $200,000, with 25 per cent of the money set aside for safety promotion and 75 per cent marked for construction and maintenance. Applications for funding can range from $1,000 to $20,000.

Any legal entity in the province can apply for funding grants, which includes First Nations, local governments, ORV organizations (which include All-Terrain Vehicles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motor bikes and side-by-sides), non-profit societies and businesses.

It’s the third year of funding for the program, which was created in 2017 as part of the Off-Road Vehicle Act. The act requires registration of all off-road vehicles within British Columbia. A portion of the registration fees collected by ICBC are redirected to the ORV Trail Fund.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief
Next story
Canadian found with 28 jugs of liquid meth on sailboat off Oregon pleads guilty

Just Posted

Off-Road Vehicle trail improvement funding available

The total available funding in 2020 is $200,000

School District 27 buses cancelled again, Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48C

Snow expected Wednesday night

Carefree Manor expansion hoping to start in the spring

‘We were hoping to get on it last fall but unfortunately we were not able to’

Australian firefighting volunteers impress deployed Cariboo Fire Centre operations supervisor

Darren Wilkinson of Williams Lake spent five weeks helping co-ordinate support for wildfire battle

School buses cancelled in all Cariboo communities, Puntzi Mountain records temperature of -48.5C

Frostbite can develop within minutes: Environment Canada

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Most Read