Off-Road Vehicle trail improvement funding available

The total available funding in 2020 is $200,000

Funding is once again available to outdoor groups looking to improve off-road riding conditions and safety through the Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund.

“The funding is intended to improve the sustainability and quality of outdoor motorized vehicle opportunities for B.C. residents and visitors,” according to a Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development press release.

The total available funding in 2020 is $200,000, with 25 per cent of the money set aside for safety promotion and 75 per cent marked for construction and maintenance. Applications for funding can range from $1,000 to $20,000.

Any legal entity in the province can apply for funding grants, which includes First Nations, local governments, ORV organizations (which include All-Terrain Vehicles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motor bikes and side-by-sides), non-profit societies and businesses.

It’s the third year of funding for the program, which was created in 2017 as part of the Off-Road Vehicle Act. The act requires registration of all off-road vehicles within British Columbia. A portion of the registration fees collected by ICBC are redirected to the ORV Trail Fund.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.