Traffic incidents dominate RCMP time

Members of the 100 Mile House RCMP and 100 Mile Fire Rescue clean up the site of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 92 calls for service last week.

On September 8, 2023, RCMP received a report of Canada Post community mailboxes that had been broken into on Finn Road and Young Road. Some mail believed to be taken from one of the locations was found near the 300 block of Horse Lake Road. The incidents are believed to have occurred the night previous.

On September 8, 2023, RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road. Upon attendance, it was determined that an SUV heading north in the left passing lane attempted to make a lane change and came into contact with a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer which was also travelling north in the right lane.

There was extensive damage to the RV trailer but no injuries reported. Northbound traffic on Highway 97 had to be temporarily diverted through Horse Lake Road while emergency crew worked to clear the intersection.

On September 9, 2023, RCMP were called to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision involving a semi-truck and an SUV on Highway 97 near Easzee Drive in 108 Mile Ranch. Upon attendance, it was determined that the SUV was travelling north bound when it crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound semi truck head-on.

108 Mile Fire Dept as well as BCEHS attended the scene. The driver of the SUV received injuries that were believed to be minor. After interacting with the driver of the SUV it was determined that alcohol was likely a factor in the collision. An approved screening device test was conducted where the driver provided a fail sample. As a result, an immediate roadside driving prohibition was issued for 90 days.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. There was a large spill of fuel and other liquids from both vehicles. Traffic flow was initially stopped in both directions and then opened to single lane alternating while the debris and vehicles were removed.

On Sept. 10, the RCMP were called to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 6000 block of Wutke Road. The resident and owner of the vehicle was woken by his dogs barking and looked to find his black 1973 Dodge Charger taken from his property. Glass from the vehicle was found where the vehicle was parked. The theft occurred shortly after 3:00 a.m.

On September 10, 2023, RCMP were called to a report of an attempted break and enter to a residence on the 5000 block of Park Drive. Entry was gained to an attached compartment of the residence and various contents were scattered.

A suspicious male who was wearing dark clothing was observed in the area at 7:30 a.m. that morning. Later that day RCMP were called to a report of a break and enter at another residence located on the 5000 block of Park Drive. The residence and a shed were entered. Police were able to retrieve surveillance footage of a suspect. Both incidents are under investigation.

On September 12, 2023, RCMP were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 8000 block of Highway 24 near Lac Des Roches. Upon arrival, a vehicle was observed off-road down an embankment. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle were not injured.

The driver was found to be showing symptoms of alcohol impairment and a breath test using an approved screening device was administered. The result was a fail. The driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition for 90 days.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any others, please call the RCMP at 250-395-2456 or at Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.