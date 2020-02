Two vehicles had a collision in the intersection of First Street and Highway 97 on Feb. 3. (Brendan Kyle Jure photo-100 Mile Free Press)

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 and First Street has left highway traffic open to one lane northbound, and only allowing turning into First Street (left and right) for southbound traffic.

RCMP, BC Ambulance Services and 100 Mile Fire Rescue are attending the scene.

Expect delays and slow-moving traffic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.