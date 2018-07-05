Collision on Highway 97 in Lac La Hache on the afternoon of July 5. Max Winkelman photo.

UPDATE: Highway 97 is now clear following collision just north of Lac La Hache

The accident had reduced the major traffic artery to one lane for roughly an hour-and-a-half.

Highway 97 is now open to all traffic following a collision just north of Lac La Hache.

Drive BC reported the highway had been cleared by 4:54 p.m.

The accident had reduced the major traffic artery to one lane for roughly an hour-and-a-half.

Southbound traffic was lined up past the Felker homestead by 4 p.m.

No further details have been released, including what vehicles were involved or whether anybody has been injured.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Several homes on fire in Lower Mainland
Next story
Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 97 reduced to single lane due to collision just north of Lac La Hache

Emergency services are on site

100 Mile House vice-principal will work to create empowering learning environment at PSO

Shawn Meville will begin his permanent post on Aug. 1, 2019

108 Historical Site draws around 1,100 to Canada day celebration

“It was an incredible amazing amazing turnout’

Mile 108 Principal accepts new role as Vice-Principal of Nesika Elementary

Kevin McLennan had been commuting from Williams Lake for four years

Number of tourists coming to South Cariboo lower than last June

Average number of individual visits is 150 but Visitors Centre anticipate increase

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700-lb. safe overnight

The Oak Bay woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury after being extricated

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Most Read