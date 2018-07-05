UPDATE: Highway 97 is now clear following collision just north of Lac La Hache

Highway 97 is now open to all traffic following a collision just north of Lac La Hache.
Drive BC reported the highway had been cleared by 4:54 p.m.
The accident had reduced the major traffic artery to one lane for roughly an hour-and-a-half.
Southbound traffic was lined up past the Felker homestead by 4 p.m.
No further details have been released, including what vehicles were involved or whether anybody has been injured.
