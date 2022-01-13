Tractor-trailer leaking hazardous wood glue hauled to COOP Cardlock

Police are investigating why a tractor-tractor that had overturned carrying hazardous goods on Highway 24 Tuesday was taken to the COOP Cardlock on Exeter Road.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said they were notified at noon Thursday by an employee at the Cardlock that a “purple-coloured substance” appeared to be coming off a trailer and into the parking lot.

When police arrived, along with CVSE and 100 Mile District staff, they found the trailer from Tuesday’s incident sitting at the northern end of the parking lot, with the substance material running with melting snow toward the southern end of the parking area.

Emergency Management BC came from the scene at Highway 24 to start cleaning up the substance, which has been determined to be wood glue.

“It is unknown at this time why the tractor was left at that location by the towing company that was used to remove it from Highway 24 and COOP Cardlock clearly indicated to RCMP that no permission was given to store that unit at their location,” Nielsen said in the media release.

CVSE is investigating the incident, while 100 Mile House RCMP is continuing to support their efforts, Nielsen said. The COOP Cardlock remains open as the area of the spill is being contained/isolated at this time.

Meanwhile, the owner of a home near the spill at Bell Road, 29 kilometres east of Lone Butte, said she is still waiting for crews to clean up the spill around her house. Leah Kramer said she is concerned the substance keeps flowing toward their house and well. Her fiance has tried to block the flow by using his quad to make a snow berm.

Kramer said they were alerted to the spill, which occurred about 7 p.m. Tuesday, when they heard a loud crash. The tractor-trailer had knocked out a power pole, causing a big flash. The tractor-trailer, meanwhile, had flipped upside in the east-side ditch.

Her partner called 911 while she rang BC Hydro. Some 963 BC Hydro customers were without power until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our well is pretty close to the house. We don’t know what to do,” she said. “There’s nothing being done. It’s very frustrating.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file number 2022-97.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

