Tour de North raising funds for B.C. kids with cancer

Jamie McPherson and Anna Zintl are currently taking part in 2023 Tour De North. (Photo submitted) The 2023 Tour De North team spent Friday, Sept. 15 to Thursday, Sept. 21 biking across northern B.C. to raise awareness and money for cancer research. (Photo submitted) The 2023 Tour De North team pose for a photo last week during their ride. (Photo submitted)

The Tour De North fundraiser for cancer research has been a huge success this year.

That’s been the experience of Cariboo paramedics and 100 Mile House residents Anna Zintl and Jamie MacPherson. The duo is representing the South Cariboo in the annual ride taking place from Friday, Sept. 15, to Thursday, Sept. 21.

“The ride has been going excellent. It’s so much fun. Every day has been amazing. We started in Prince George and we’re riding a total of 850 kilometeres to Prince Rupert,” MacPherson said in an interview with the 100 Mile Free Press from the road. “We’ve been making great time, we’ve been getting to some of the communities early, and meshing well on the bikes.”

MacPherson said the ride itself is physically exhausting with the 11 riders cycling up to 175 kilometers in a day. Despite the pain, she said meeting cancer survivors along the way has made it all worth it.

Zintl had planned to do the ride with MacPherson and spent the summer training, making it all the way from 100 Mile House to Ashcroft on her bike. Unfortunately, a workplace injury prevented her from cycling so she chose to join the rider’s support team instead.

“The support on the highway, just to see everyone cheering and drumming us in and welcoming us into their communities is quite emotional,” Zintl said. “You see how much cancer has affected the communities in this area.”

Getting the chance to travel ahead of the pack and meet with survivors, especially junior team members, is important to Zintl. In Witset, near Smithers, for example, there are 40 survivors in a community of just 800. Hearing their stories is an important part of the ride, she said.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful to have Anna on tour. She’s been enjoying herself and she’s amazing with the kids,” MacPherson said. “I definitely wanted her to have a good time, seeing as I kind of recruited her for this. Hopefully, she’ll come out again next year.”

Both Zintl and MacPherson had a personal goal to raise $3,000 each, with the overall team goal set for $200,000. With a couple of days left in the ride, MacPherson had raised $3,150, while Zintl had raised just under $5,000. The team had raised $92,127.18 as of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

All money raised is donated to the Canadian Cancer Society to help families with children fighting cancer access the treatment and services they need, as well as Camp Good Times, a medically supervised kids camp run by the Canadian Cancer Society.

Zintl said as a healthcare professional she’s aware how difficult accessing cancer treatment can be for those outside the Lower Mainland.

In a previous interview, she noted how the closest cancer clinic to 100 Mile House is located in Vancouver. This means families have to travel all the way there just for life-saving treatments.

“People in Northern B.C. have to halt their entire lives. They have to stop working, figure out what they’re going to do and then bring their child to a cancer centre to help them, which is really crappy,” Zintl said.

Both Zintl and MacPherson thanked the community for their generosity and support. Zintl said it was especially impressive considering the financial strain many are currently under.

“I honestly didn’t expect it, so to see that much is heart-warming really, that people are supporting pediatric cancer research and funding for Camp Good Times.”



