Jett Larsen earned his high school diploma a year early, while managing to pull off top grades. Photo Credit Andrea DeMeer

Top small-town B.C. grad headed to university at 16 years old

“If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough.”

The top student graduating from Princeton Secondary School Saturday was also the youngest person on the stage.

In fact, when he heads to the University of Calgary this September to study business, Jett Larsen will be only 16-years-old.

Larsen decided about 18 months ago he wanted to graduate a year early, so he upped his game with course selection and completed several credits over the summer.

“I wanted to kind of just get out and be in the world, I guess,” he told The Spotlight. “I wanted to go and explore new things and create new experiences.”

Larsen said the idea of attending school in another province at such a tender age is a bit daunting.

“Yeah, for sure. It’s one of those things, obviously. It’s a bit frightening, but I think that anything that is good is a little bit frightening,” he said. “If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough.”

Larsen won the Princeton District Teachers’ Union scholarship of $2,000 for the highest Grade Point Average in Grades 11 and 12.

He also received a $2,000 entrance scholarship for the University of Calgary, a $1,250 Dogwood District Award for athletics, the $300 Princeton Posse Stan Turner Memorial Award, a $300 Fun Fair Bursary and the Harris and Company Law award of $400.

Larsen plans to attend law school after he earns a business degree and hopes to be a corporate lawyer.

“That’s the plan. ..I really like the game of law and business, the having to put in the work in order to succeed and having to have a strategy and having to understand all of the different aspects of strategy.”

He did his work experience at Avery Law Office, and his law teacher Chris Sowden remarked that Larsen entered the class “knowing more about the law that I do.”

Larsen’s parents were key to his achievements.

“They are very supportive. They knew it was something I wanted to do and they were going to help me any way they could.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Police confirm identities of remains found near Ucluelet, homicide suspected
Next story
Update: Ten-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Just Posted

In your own backyard: the South Cariboo Farmer’s market in 100 Mile House

An afternoon at the farmers market

Canada Day events in the South Cariboo

With Canada Day coming up, the weekend is bound to be full… Continue reading

Forest Grove celebrated legion week with five days of events

Legion volunteers are “passionate but tired”

New Chief and council sworn in for Canim Lake Band

“My top priority is to advance our community through economic development”

Tiger Moon to eclipse Forest Grove with their brand of folk music

The Kelowna-based duo is influenced by The Devil Makes Three and The Band

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Crews refine search after plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Man forced to trek 23 kilometres out of B.C. backcountry after bike stolen

Ross Hunt’s $1,000 bike was stolen on June 20

Photographer snaps ‘disturbing’ photo as bird offers chick a plastic bite

Wildlife photographer laments proliferation of litter in Salmon Arm Bay

Six months later, rescued Cariboo cougar cub doing “fantastic”

Rocket finds a friend, Rosie, at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

B.C. businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Langley group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

Most Read