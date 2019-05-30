Tolko’s Athabasca division in Slave Lake, Alberta suspends operations due to wildfire

The province has issued an eight-hour evacuation alert for the town

Tolko’s Athabasca OSB division in Slave Lake, Alberta has temporarily suspended operations as the province has issued an eight-hour evacuation alert for the town.

“All employees, other than those who have been identified as essential to asset protection, have been evacuated and sent home. With the town on an eight-hour evacuation notice, we want people to be prepared in case a mandatory evacuation order is issued,” says Vice President, Strand-based Business, Jim Baskerville. “The safety of our employees and their families is our priority.”

See: Wildfire surges to 230,000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

Tolko’s essential employees will now initiate fire suppression activities to protect the mill and will coordinate efforts with the town, the municipal district, and the province as the situation develops.

Baskerville went on to say that Tolko will be communicating with employees through their direct supervisors and via its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TolkoIndustries). He encouraged all employees to follow the Town of Slave Lake Facebook page (www.facebook.com/townslavelake) for the latest information.

See also: Two Mile fire contained, suspected to be human caused

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.