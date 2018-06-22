The South Green Lake fire protection area. TNRD map.

TNRD votes for or against fire protection serice areas tomorrow

The South Green Lake fire protection service area would require $150,000 from taxes yearly

Residents of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) will vote tomorrow, Saturday, June 23, to decide whether or not several fire protection service areas will be created under its service delivery.

The exact question residents will be answering is as follows:

“Are you in favour of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District adopting Bylaw No. 2650 for the purpose of establishing the South Green Lake fire protection service area within a portion of Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) with a maximum annual tax requisition for operating costs of $150,000 or $1.094/$1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater?”

According to South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department chief Peter McKie, “All the firefighters and the society directors and officers are in favour of it.”

Referendums are being held for Loon Lake, McLure and South Green Lake, while Little Fort and Tobiano will hold petitions.

The TNRD board approved $20,000 to conduct the assent votes, putting a July 6 deadline on the petitions.

