TNRD hits pause on vaccine policy

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has put “a pause” on its vaccine policy for all staff, employees, contractors and volunteers.

TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand confirmed Thursday that the policy, slated to take effect Feb. 1, has been put on hold to give staff time to fully understand the changes – both federally and provincially – in regards to the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much consideration, we just put a pause on the effective date,” Hildebrand told the Clearwater Times. “Given the constant changes and direction from the province we felt it was right to make sure we have everything in place.”

The TNRD had announced the vaccine policy in December for its 175 employees, 200-plus volunteers and contractors, saying it was committed to the health and safety of those individuals.

“The key point is we are proud of our employees who have a vaccination rate of 98 per cent,” he said. “It’s also high within our fire departments.”

He noted the TNRD has eight fire departments that are fully vaccinated. The Vavenby Fire Department challenged the proposed vaccine mandate, saying it could lose more than 60 per cent of its members. It recently met with the TNRD over the issue.

Fire chiefs were told of the decision to put the policy on hold Thursday. A post by Mike Savage, chief of the Blackpool Fire Rescue and admin chief of Little Fort, noted the recent changes by provincial health officials on the status of the pandemic have brought about discussions and recommendations that needed to be considered.

Firefighters are still encouraged to get vaccinated and emergency fire services program delivery will remain unchanged and at the current resource levels, the post said.

“We still feel strongly that vaccination is still our best way to protect our staff,” Hildebrand said.

Meanwhile, the TNRD board will discuss a motion next month about whether or not to require directors to be vaccinated in order to attend meetings or visit the board office in person. Two regional politicians have said they are not vaccinated: Kamloops Coun. Denis Walsh, who sometimes fills in at the regional district as an alternate director, and Cache Creek Mayor Santo Talarico.

