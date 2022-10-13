TNRD election day information

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area Directors: 10
Lee Onslow, Area B., unopposed
David Laird, Area M, unopposed
Herb Graham, Area M, unopposed
Jill Hayward Area O, unopposed
Carol Schaffer Area A, incumbent
Usoff Tsao, Area A
Jim Smith, Area E
Sally Watson, Area E, incumbent
Steven Rice, Area I, incumbent
Tricia Thorpe Area I
Michael Grenier, Area J
Corine LeBourdais, Area J
Michael McKelvey, Area J
Doug Haughton, Area L
John Taylor, Area L
Carla Barrett, Area P
Lee Morris, Area P
General Voting Day
Oct. 15
Location (all times 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
ELECTORAL AREA “A” (WELLS GRAY COUNTRY)
Dutch Lake Community Centre, 209 Dutch Lake Rd., Clearwater
Blackpool Community Hall, 155 Ferry Rd., Blackpool
Vavenby Community Hall, 82 Vavenby Bridge Rd., Vavenby
TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wells Gray Air Hangar, 5641 Clearwater Valley Road, Upper Clearwater
12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Ludtke Residence, 1892 Dunn Lake Road, East Blackpool
ELECTORAL AREA “E” (BONAPARTE PLATEAU)
Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 LeBourdais Ave., Clinton
70 Mile House Community Hall, 2585 North Bonaparte Rd., 70 Mile
TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops
8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Green Lake Snowmobile Club, 176 Green Lake S Road, 70 Mile
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Loon Lake Community Hall/Fire Hall, 1705 Loon Lake Rd., Loon Lake
ELECTORAL AREA “I” (BLUE SKY COUNTRY)
Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Rd., Cache Creek
Ashcroft Community Hall, 409 Bancroft St., Ashcroft
Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School, 365 Trans Canada Hwy, Lytton
Archie Clemens Hall, 3641 Merritt/Hwy 8, Spences Bridge
TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall, 4359 Central Ave., Walhachin
ELECTORAL AREA “J” (COPPER DESERT COUNTRY)
Tobiano Presentation Centre, 38 Rue Cheval Noir, Tobiano
Savona Seniors Centre, 6605 Savona Access Road, Savona
TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops
8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Hampton Residence, 9772 Meadow Road, Tranquille Valley
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Burns Residence, 3737 Ridgemont Drive, Lac Le Jeune
12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Hansen Residence, 5244 Beaton Rd., Cherry Creek
ELECTORAL AREA “L” (GRASSLANDS)
Westwold Legion, 4651 Highway 97C, Westwold
Chase Community Hall, 547 Shuswap Ave., Chase
BC Livestock Association Office, 1-10145 Dallas Drive, Monte Creek
TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops
8 a.m. – 8 p.m Pritchard Community Hall, 1741 Duck Range Road, Pritchard
8 a.m. – 8 p.m Knutsford Hall, Long Lake Rd., Knutsford
ELECTORAL AREA “P” (RIVERS AND THE PEAKS)
8 a.m. – 8 p.m Rivershore Golf Course Clubhouse, 330 Rivershore Drive, Kamloops
8 a.m. – 8 p.m Chief Louis Centre Assembly Hall, 224-345 Chief Alex Thomas Way, Kamloops
8 a.m. – 8 p.m Pinantan Lake Elementary, 2540 Hines Road, Pinantan Lake
Heffley Creek Elementary, 1020 Old Highway 5, Heffley Creek
Chase Community Hall, 547 Shuswap Ave, Chase
TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria St., Kamloops
BC Livestock Association Office, 1-10145 Dallas Dr., Monte Creek
Pritchard Community Hall, 1741 Duck Range Road, Pritchard
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Whispering Pines Band Office Boardroom, 615 Whispering Pines Drive, Kamloops
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. McLure Fire Hall, 273 McLure Ferry Road, McLure
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sun Peaks Centre, 3200 Village Way, Sun Peaks
newsroom@100milefreepress.net