TNRD election day information

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area Directors: 10

Lee Onslow, Area B., unopposed

David Laird, Area M, unopposed

Herb Graham, Area M, unopposed

Jill Hayward Area O, unopposed

Carol Schaffer Area A, incumbent

Usoff Tsao, Area A

Jim Smith, Area E

Sally Watson, Area E, incumbent

Steven Rice, Area I, incumbent

Tricia Thorpe Area I

Michael Grenier, Area J

Corine LeBourdais, Area J

Michael McKelvey, Area J

Doug Haughton, Area L

John Taylor, Area L

Carla Barrett, Area P

Lee Morris, Area P

General Voting Day

Oct. 15

Location (all times 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

ELECTORAL AREA “A” (WELLS GRAY COUNTRY)

Dutch Lake Community Centre, 209 Dutch Lake Rd., Clearwater

Blackpool Community Hall, 155 Ferry Rd., Blackpool

Vavenby Community Hall, 82 Vavenby Bridge Rd., Vavenby

TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wells Gray Air Hangar, 5641 Clearwater Valley Road, Upper Clearwater

12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Ludtke Residence, 1892 Dunn Lake Road, East Blackpool

ELECTORAL AREA “E” (BONAPARTE PLATEAU)

Clinton Memorial Hall, 306 LeBourdais Ave., Clinton

70 Mile House Community Hall, 2585 North Bonaparte Rd., 70 Mile

TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops

8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Green Lake Snowmobile Club, 176 Green Lake S Road, 70 Mile

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Loon Lake Community Hall/Fire Hall, 1705 Loon Lake Rd., Loon Lake

ELECTORAL AREA “I” (BLUE SKY COUNTRY)

Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Rd., Cache Creek

Ashcroft Community Hall, 409 Bancroft St., Ashcroft

Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School, 365 Trans Canada Hwy, Lytton

Archie Clemens Hall, 3641 Merritt/Hwy 8, Spences Bridge

TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Walhachin Soldiers Memorial Hall, 4359 Central Ave., Walhachin

ELECTORAL AREA “J” (COPPER DESERT COUNTRY)

Tobiano Presentation Centre, 38 Rue Cheval Noir, Tobiano

Savona Seniors Centre, 6605 Savona Access Road, Savona

TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Hampton Residence, 9772 Meadow Road, Tranquille Valley

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Burns Residence, 3737 Ridgemont Drive, Lac Le Jeune

12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Hansen Residence, 5244 Beaton Rd., Cherry Creek

ELECTORAL AREA “L” (GRASSLANDS)

Westwold Legion, 4651 Highway 97C, Westwold

Chase Community Hall, 547 Shuswap Ave., Chase

BC Livestock Association Office, 1-10145 Dallas Drive, Monte Creek

TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops

8 a.m. – 8 p.m Pritchard Community Hall, 1741 Duck Range Road, Pritchard

8 a.m. – 8 p.m Knutsford Hall, Long Lake Rd., Knutsford

ELECTORAL AREA “P” (RIVERS AND THE PEAKS)

8 a.m. – 8 p.m Rivershore Golf Course Clubhouse, 330 Rivershore Drive, Kamloops

8 a.m. – 8 p.m Chief Louis Centre Assembly Hall, 224-345 Chief Alex Thomas Way, Kamloops

8 a.m. – 8 p.m Pinantan Lake Elementary, 2540 Hines Road, Pinantan Lake

Heffley Creek Elementary, 1020 Old Highway 5, Heffley Creek

Chase Community Hall, 547 Shuswap Ave, Chase

TNRD Civic Building, 465 Victoria St., Kamloops

BC Livestock Association Office, 1-10145 Dallas Dr., Monte Creek

Pritchard Community Hall, 1741 Duck Range Road, Pritchard

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Whispering Pines Band Office Boardroom, 615 Whispering Pines Drive, Kamloops

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. McLure Fire Hall, 273 McLure Ferry Road, McLure

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sun Peaks Centre, 3200 Village Way, Sun Peaks

