Tips to prepare your home for the spring

While decluttering your home may be the obvious thing to do, it’s also a great time to work on a few other areas of your home that tend to be forgotten.

Here are a few projects to work on this spring.

Clean your

HVAC system

While you should be able to clean your air conditioning filters yourself, having your entire HVAC system cleaned out by a professional is a good idea. HVAC systems should be cleaned every few years, whereas air conditioning filters should be cleaned every month or so, depending on how often they’re used.

Paint

Spring and summer are great times to paint, as you can keep the windows open to help with the fumes. Plus, if you have kids, they can play outside while the walls dry.

Clean your gutters

Moist leaves and debris rot, so best to clear them out. It’s not the most fun job, but with a rainy spring, you’ll want to ensure water can run freely away from your house, preventing mould and water damage to your home’s foundation.

Fix door and

window screens

With warm days ahead, you’ll want to keep your windows and doors open. Make sure your screens don’t have any rips on them; otherwise, bugs will be getting in the house.

Turn your yard into

a sanctuary in which

you’ll want to spend

all day in

It’s time to start planting and prepping your garden and yard for the summer. Not only will your yard benefit, but you will, too, with some extra vitamin D.

Whether it’s landscaping, fertilizing or planting a garden, you’ll be proud of your hard work later when you’re barbequing with friends or spending late nights gazing at the stars.

