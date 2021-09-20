100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tips from public lead to arrest of suspect

RCMP issued plea for assistance in search for local man

100 Mile House RCMP arrested a man wanted for several offences last week, following a plea to the public for assistance locating the suspect.

In a release Friday morning, RCMP said they were searching for Tyler Williams, caucasian male wanted for being unlawfully in a dwelling, obstruction of a peace officer, intimidation via threats, breach of recognizance and attempting to obstruct justice.

An update on Sunday afternoon indicated that Williams had been located and arrested Friday evening, following several tips from the public on his whereabouts.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP thank the public for their attention and assistance on this matter, which was instrumental in achieving a peaceful resolution,” the release states.

Previous story
VIDEO: Astronaut Chris Hadfield surprises rural North Okanagan students with visit
Next story
‘Unacceptable’: Protesters enter Shuswap schools, forcing hold and secure procedures

Just Posted

A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, September 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Here we go into the Alpine

A series of videos welcoming new students to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School is currently available on the school’s YouTube channel. (Photo submitted)
PSO offers new virtual welcome

Kari, a 12-year-old Belted Galloway, produced triplets Wednesday, April 27. Mother and babies are doing fine. (Kelly Sinoski photo -100 Mile Free Press).
SPCA pilot program riles ranchers