Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tilray Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Hemp Hearts-maker Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million in cash and stock as the two companies aim to launch CBD-infused food and wellness products for North America.

The companies say the acquisition adds natural food products to Tilray’s portfolio and Manitoba Harvest will be able to tap the Nanaimo, B.C.-based company’s expertise in working with cannabinoids.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to approval, Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Six months after close Tilray will pay another $50 million in cash and $42.5 million in stock, and depending the achievement of certain milestones, the cannabis producer will issue another $49 million in company stock.

Manitoba Harvest, whose portfolio of products include Hemp Hearts, Hemp Oil and granola in stores such as Costco and Wal-Mart in Canada and the U.S., plans to launch a line of CBD-infused products south of the border this summer.

Tilray’s chief executive says Manitoba Harvest’s distribution network will help the cannabis grower accelerate its push to sell CBD products in the U.S. and Canada, where permissible.

READ MORE: Tilray buying Ontario cannabis company for $70 million

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire
Next story
Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking

The weekly news report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

PSO teachers and grad students will face off for their annual hockey game

The teachers lost last year 16-5

A mind of their own

I was talking to my mom this week, who remarked that kids… Continue reading

Get your cowbells, the Cowboy Concert will be in 100 Mile House on Feb. 16

The matinee show is sold out but tickets are still available for the evening show

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

Most Read