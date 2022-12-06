Tickets issued for distracted driving in 100 Mile House

There were 15 tickets given out during a two-day intersection enforcement operation

The intersection of Highway 97 and First Street in 100 Mile House. (BC Highway Patrol photo)

The B.C. Highway Patrol issued 15 tickets in 100 Mile House over two days in November.

The tickets were given out on Tuesday, Nov.22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 during an intersection enforcement operation. Media relations officer Cpl. Serge Bruneau said the operation took place at the intersections of Highway 97 and First Street and Highway 97 and Exeter Station Road.

“In a short period of time members observed multiple passenger and commercial vehicles failing to slow or stop for yellow and red lights at each intersection,” Bruneau said. “Weather conditions during the enforcement deteriorated quickly with obvious snow and slush build-up, increasing stopping distances.”

Bruneau said the 15 tickets issued in the traffic stops that followed were for red light and yellow light offenses as well as distracted driving. Sgt. Jason Nash, of the Williams Lake Highway Patrol unit, said the consequence for not stopping at a yellow or red light is a $167 fine and two demerit points off a license.

“Intersections are traditionally high collision areas, and this time of year those incidents can increase with poor and slippery roads coupled with inattentive drivers,” Nash said.

Nash reminded motorists to adjust their speed in poor road and weather conditions to give them the distance to safely stop at all intersections. He said Highway Patrol is planning more intersection enforcement initiatives ‘spontaneously’ throughout the region in the coming months.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House