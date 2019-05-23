Thunderstorms in forecast for much of Cariboo Chilcotin

Special weather statements, concerns of flash flooding, for southern B.C. regions

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms Thursday late morning and afternoon throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin — but not special weather statements which are currently in effect for several areas of the province.

The storms in the Interior are expected to bring five to 10 mm of rain — 15 mm near thunderstorms.

The daytime high is expected to reach 21C Thursday, and more storms are in the forecast for Friday before the region will see a five-day, hot and dry stretch of weather with daytime highs in the uppers 20Cs.

Currently the fire danger rating for the Cariboo Chilcotin is at very low and low risk, with pockets of moderate.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Thursday, May 23 for several areas of southern B.C. including the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson.

Read More: Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the Okanagan

An extended period of rain showers with a risk of localized flash floods is expected beginning Thursday night in areas including Cache Creek, along Highway 97 which is susceptible to flooding since the 2017 wildfires.

Read More: Spring flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

“A low pressure system will develop over the southwest interior tonight resulting in widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will be variable across the region, with 10 to 20 mm expected through Friday afternoon. Any areas affected by thunderstorms could see locally higher amounts in excess of 30 mm,” states Environment Canada.

“These higher rainfall amounts, particularly if concentrated over the same area or over unstable slopes, may generate localized flash floods or landslides.”

Rain showers will continue for those regions into Saturday, with additional rainfall amounts. Rain showers will become scattered late on Saturday as the low weakens.

