Three-Year-Old Round-Up returns to 100 Mile House

Bo Nash plays with a rainbow at the StrongStart table at the Three Year Old Roundup last year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

If your child was born in 2019 School District 27 is looking to rope them into this year’s Three-Year-Old Round-Up.

Beulah Munson, SD27’s early learning co-ordinator, said the event this year is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in 100 Mile Elementary School’s gymnasium. Munson said the goal remains connecting families with local early years service providers.

“We have a large number of service providers coming out. We invite all three-year-olds to partake in some activities all related to a three-year-old development screening tool we give out,” Munson said.

So far Munson said she has around eight local service providers set to attend, including the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre and Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy. Each service provider is offering games and activities for the children to complete and offer information to their parents.

Munson said an important part of why SD27 started the event is that many children won’t see a healthcare professional after their 18-month immunization until kindergarten. Early intervention for catching learning disabilities is key, which is why the round-up was started in Williams Lake before it was exported to 100 Mile House.

“It’s a targeted event started to capture those three-year-olds to make sure nobody was slipping through the cracks,” Munson said. “It provides families with an opportunity to connect with service providers and build relationships with them.”

Munson said any service providers who want to become a part of the Three-Year-Old Round-Up can reach out to her at beulah.munson@sd27.bc.ca. Each year, she said, the event has grown and she wants to see that trend continue.

No pre-registration is required and Munson said the only COVID protocol in place is physical distancing. Children older than the age of three can attend but Munson said the focus will remain on those in the targeted age range.

“We hope to see as many families out that can slip away. We do understand that it is a long weekend and some families may be away but we’re also hoping it will encourage some other families to come out for something to do.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

