Three wildfires in Little Fort area. BC Wildfire Service map.

Three wildfires between 100 Mile House and Clearwater

Three wildfires have been reported on the BC Wildfire Service Map in the Little Fort area.

One of them is in Lac des Roches and is estimated to be 0.60 hectares and is believed human-caused. The file number is C40408 and is the only one that resides in the Cariboo Fire Zone.

“At approximately 1:30 p.m. the fire was discovered by a phone report,” said Erin Bull, communications assistant for the Cariboo Fire Centre. “Currently, we have a response officer, initial attack crew and air tanker attending the scene.”

A water tender and eight pack contract crew on route.

The cause is still under investigation.

According to the map, one of them is just at the northwest tip of Taweel Provincial Park. The file number is K20417. It is within the Kamloops Fire Zone.

Taylor MacDonald, fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, said K20417 is currently burning out of control. The fire is located approximately 30 kilometres west of Clearwater. The fire is estimated to be 1.5 hectares in size and is suspected as the result of lightning that came through the area this afternoon. Air tankers are currently on site.

The third fire is also in the Kamloops Fire Zone. A 0.01-hectare wildfire is burning near McDonald Summit, with the suspected cause as lightning. The file number is K20411.

More information will come as we get it.

