Threats made against Ministry of Children and Family Development leads to arrest

A Forest Grove man is in custody after making threats to social workers and the MCFD office

Following threats made against the local Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) office 100 Mile House RCMP have arrested one man.

RCMP were advised on June 4 just before noon of threats made against the MCFD office regarding their handling of family court matters and custody issues in 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. The suspect, a 38-year-old Caucasian male known to the police, reportedly made direct threats to the local ministry office and several social workers.

Following these threats, the MCFD office went into lockdown and was secured by a police presence. Nielsen said the family involved in the suspect’s messaging was also given police protection at their residence.

“An operations plan was developed in order to safely arrest the suspect away from his residence which is located in the Forest Grove area. This was completed and the man was safely arrested, then brought to cells,” Nielsen said.

After his arrest, the suspect’s residence was cleared by the police to ensure it was safe and unoccupied before a search warrant could be completed. As the home was cleared, Nielsen said officers noticed a shotgun and ammunition located in plain view.

A search warrant was then conducted by 100 Mile RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP North District General Investigative Section out of Williams Lake. Nielsen said the warrant was approved by a Judicial Justice late in the evening on June 4.

Both the MCFD and the family were advised of his arrest and will continue to receive updates from the RCMP as the investigation moves forward.

“The man is still in custody and currently being held for a judicial bail hearing in the morning via the virtual bail hearing process. These types of situations are extremely difficult for the family involved and our social workers,” Nielsen said. “Our local MCFD employees make decisions every day in order to ensure the safety of our community and its children. 100 Mile House RCMP support their efforts to keep our community safe.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or anonymously via BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

The file for this case is 2021-2014.

100 Mile House