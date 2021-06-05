Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

Threats made against Ministry of Children and Family Development leads to arrest

A Forest Grove man is in custody after making threats to social workers and the MCFD office

Following threats made against the local Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) office 100 Mile House RCMP have arrested one man.

RCMP were advised on June 4 just before noon of threats made against the MCFD office regarding their handling of family court matters and custody issues in 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. The suspect, a 38-year-old Caucasian male known to the police, reportedly made direct threats to the local ministry office and several social workers.

Following these threats, the MCFD office went into lockdown and was secured by a police presence. Nielsen said the family involved in the suspect’s messaging was also given police protection at their residence.

“An operations plan was developed in order to safely arrest the suspect away from his residence which is located in the Forest Grove area. This was completed and the man was safely arrested, then brought to cells,” Nielsen said.

After his arrest, the suspect’s residence was cleared by the police to ensure it was safe and unoccupied before a search warrant could be completed. As the home was cleared, Nielsen said officers noticed a shotgun and ammunition located in plain view.

A search warrant was then conducted by 100 Mile RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP North District General Investigative Section out of Williams Lake. Nielsen said the warrant was approved by a Judicial Justice late in the evening on June 4.

Both the MCFD and the family were advised of his arrest and will continue to receive updates from the RCMP as the investigation moves forward.

“The man is still in custody and currently being held for a judicial bail hearing in the morning via the virtual bail hearing process. These types of situations are extremely difficult for the family involved and our social workers,” Nielsen said. “Our local MCFD employees make decisions every day in order to ensure the safety of our community and its children. 100 Mile House RCMP support their efforts to keep our community safe.”

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or anonymously via BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

The file for this case is 2021-2014.

100 Mile House

Previous story
UPDATE: Man arrested for breaking into 100 Mile House BMO

Just Posted

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Threats made against Ministry of Children and Family Development leads to arrest

A Forest Grove man is in custody after making threats to social workers and the MCFD office

Bonaparte Indian Band's pipe carrier, Marilyn Porter, centre, with niece Rayne Porter (left), son Sonny and daughter Francine. (Karen Warren photo - submitted)
Bonaparte ancestral remains discovered at Ashcroft Terminal returned to burial site

Resolution found between Bonaparte band and Ashcroft Terminal following “emotional” negotiations

DriveBC is reporting a road closure on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake at Maze Lake Road. (Google Maps)
Update: Highway 97 fully reopened near Lac La Hache at Maze Lake Road

It was closed for several hours due to a motor vehicle incident

Bees gather near the top of the hive. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO beekeepers mind their own hive

Peter Skene Odgen student Junaya Nielsen has been a school beekeeper since 2019.

This month in the Showcase Gallery the works of 13 members of the Cariboo Artists Guild is on display. On Tuesday nine of these artists were at the gallery hanging the show a collection of old and new paintings. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Old favourites, new art featured at Untitled show

Some 13 artists of the Cariboo Artists Guild have come together this month

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Most Read