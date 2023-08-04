The Witness Bank will be available for viewing at TRU Williams Lake campus from Mon., Aug. 21 to Fri., Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Thought-provoking Indigenous exhibit Witness Blanket coming to TRU Williams Lake

Witness Blanket uses art to talk about the truth of residential school history in Canada

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Williams Lake welcomes a nationally recognized art installation to campus.

“Developed by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Indigenous artist Carey Newman, the Witness Blanket is a powerful and thought-provoking work of art that recognizes the dark and difficult legacy of residential schools in our country,” noted TRU Williams Lake in a news release. Inspired by a woven blanket, the cedar‐framed artwork is made of more than 800 reclaimed items — including braids of hair, a hockey trophy and a piece of stained glass — from 77 sites across Canada, including residential schools, churches and cultural organizations.

Newman has told media the Witness Blanket is his way of using art to talk about the truth of residential school history in Canada, and was inspired by his father and his experience.

