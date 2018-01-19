This week in news from years gone by

35 Years Ago

Cariboo regional fisheries biologist Jack Leggett told a group of about 25 Canim Lake residents at a meeting that he would welcome any assistance they could offer to improve the spawning creeks and rivers which feed Canim Lake. Leggett said that Eagle Creek, which in the past was a major spawning stream for both kokanee and rainbow trout, had the potential of becoming one again.

23 Years Ago

A Lone Butte visitor was the victim of a vicious beating that left him with a fractured skull and both arms and legs broken. The 29-year-old man was awakened by a baseball bat-wielding assailant wearing a snowmobile suit and mask. It was estimated the man was dealt 20 blows. “Somehow, the victim managed to call for help,” said Staff Sgt. Cliff Lindsay. The culprit fled aboard a Ski-Doo. Police followed the tracks and incidentally discovered a small marijuana growing operation. The suspect turned himself in later in the day.

20 Years Ago

James Rocco Ruscitti plead guilty to killing his family. He was sentenced to life in prison with the maximum seven years before he would be eligible for parole. Four people were left dead in the incident. A two-month-old baby girl was spared but alone about 48 hours before the scene was discovered. Chief Justice Bryan Williams told the youth he shouldn’t be let out of any institution until he realizes what he’s done.

17 Years Ago

The Jack Gawthorn Memorial Dog Sled Race attracted participation from as far away as Belgium. 30 teams competed, according to organizer Chantelle Ross. “The race was great. It was a super fun weekend.” Jim De Coffe, then ranked first in B.C. in the 10-dog season standing, won the 10 dog class, his seventh year participating. “[The trails were] really good considering the weather we’ve had.”

8 Years Ago

Roads and winter driving were the main topics of conversation at the 100 Mile and District Safety Committee meeting. The Watch Lake/North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department was called out three times in December and Fire Chief Guy Poliseno said fire trucks could barely get to the fires because of the snow on the roads. “Fire Trucks don’t work in 10 inches of snow on the road; it’s very difficult for a fire truck to more when you have that amount of snow.”